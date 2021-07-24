WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 8:30pm on CW50
Host Elizabeth Stanton ("Popstar This Week") is joined by the panelists and special guest Garret Clayton as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.
On today's show we've got a pampered pooch, some spooked Sharpeis, swimming monkeys, confused pugs, and a deer who's decided to make himself at home.
The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#108).
Original airdate 10/30/2020.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.