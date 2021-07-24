WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
PREPARE TO BE AMAZED – OR AT LEAST AMUSED! – Host Elizabeth Stanton ("Popstar This Week") is joined by the panelists and special guest Murray Jennifer Taylor as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.
On today's show, we've got a diner-crashing deer, a window-washing cat, and one of the boldest baby birds you've ever seen.
The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin, and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#107).
Original airdate 10/23/2020.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.