Canada, United States extends border restrictions, US Canada Border

(CBS DETROIT) – The United States is extending border restrictions with Canada until Aug. 21, which bans all non-essential travel to and from the country.

Canada previously announced it would allow fully vaccinated Americans to visit for non-essential travel starting Aug. 9.

U.S. visitors will now have to wait until Aug. 21st.

This doesn’t mean the border will open on that date, as the U.S. could extend restrictions again next month.

