(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Medieval Faire Stroll returns to Lake Orion in 2021.
The outdoor adventure returns on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, at Canterbury Village.
It will feature musicians, minstrels, jesters, fire breathers, and more with a wide variety of entertainment for the entire family.
Tickets must be purchases in advance, which can be done on its website.
Children under 5 and those with a Military ID get in for free.
