(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,295 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 21 deaths Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 899,921 and 19,883 deaths as of July 23.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 2. Over the four days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday) the average number of new confirmed cases is 431 per day.
The deaths announced Friday includes 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.