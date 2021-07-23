DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man who wore realistic masks while robbing $125,000 from cash kiosks in casinos was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison.
John Colletti of Harper Woods committed a "remarkably elaborate scheme" while wearing "Hollywood-esque disguises" with hats and glasses, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Colletti, 56, admitted that he obtained personal information from people who had accounts with Global Payments Gaming Systems, had false IDs made overseas, and withdrew money from kiosks at casinos.
He was sentenced in federal court in Detroit three months after pleading guilty to wire fraud and identity theft.
“There are any number of legitimate pursuits toward which he could have directed his talents,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Particka said. “Unfortunately, (Colletti) decided that costumed capers such as those, in this case, were a better use of his time.”
Defense attorney Stacey Studnicki asked for a two-year prison sentence, the mandatory minimum.
"Mr. Colletti has accepted responsibility for his actions in this case," she said.
