(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a new landmark settlement agreement in America’s opioid epidemic.

A group of state attorneys general reached a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three other companies.

All of them distributed opioids, the states say contributed to addiction and overdoses in the United States.

States now have 30 days to decide whether to agree on the deal.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that Michigan could get $800 million from the settlement if fully approved.

