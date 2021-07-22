(CBS DETROIT) – Country music singer Luke Combs has paid the funeral costs for the three men who died at Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan, according to WLNS.
The three men died from carbon monoxide exposure while camping inside a trailer at the country music festival that took place last weekend, from July 16 through July 18.READ MORE: Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig Confirms He Is Running For Michigan Governor
The men were identified as Dawson Brown, 20, Richie Mays Jr., 20, and Kole Sova, 19, MLive.com reported. They attended Michigan Center High School in Michigan Center.READ MORE: Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Fatal New Year's Eve Shooting
On July 22, Asha Goodman, Combs representative, confirmed that he would be paying the funeral costs to WLNS.MORE NEWS: Ascension Michigan To Break Ground On New Halfway House
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.