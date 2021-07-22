(CBS DETROIT) – General Motors is pausing production on most of its full-sized pickup production due to the ongoing chip shortage.
According to the Detroit Free Press, GM will operate just one shift at its Flint plant this week, with plans to resume normal production by Aug. 2
The automaker will also halt production by one week at its Fort Wayne plant and another in Mexico.
