(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that an Oakland County judge ruled there is enough evidence to enough evidence against a former priest to send him to trial for criminal sexual conduct.
Gary Berthiaume, 80, was bound over to circuit court today by Judge James Brady in Oakland County’s 47th District Court on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is a 15-year felony.READ MORE: Luke Combs Pays Funeral Costs For 3 Men Who Died At Michigan Country Music Festival
In June, Berthiaume was charged with additional felonies in two cases.
The cases are from allegations of abuse in the 1970s involving three different victims who were between 13- and 15-years-old at the time.READ MORE: Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig Confirms He Is Running For Michigan Governor
He was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte and later Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington during that timeframe.
“Seeing Mr. Berthiaume bound over for trial is yet another example of my clergy abuse investigation team’s dedication to securing justice for survivors,” Nessel said. “We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure those who bravely come forward with their stories receive their day in court.”MORE NEWS: Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Fatal New Year's Eve Shooting
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.