Luke Combs Pays Funeral Costs For 3 Men Who Died At Michigan Country Music FestivalCountry music singer Luke Combs has paid the funeral costs for the three men who died at Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig Confirms He Is Running For Michigan GovernorNew candidates are emerging in the race against Governor Whitmer, including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Fatal New Year's Eve ShootingThere's a new plea for help from the family of David Grier, who was found shot to death on the 13100 block of Griggs on Detroit’s west side.

Ascension Michigan To Break Ground On New Halfway HouseIn response to the need for additional recovery services due to an increase in the number of patients addicted to heroin and opiates, Ascension Michigan is opening a new halfway house.

Former Oakland County Priest To Face Trial In Sex Abuse CaseMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that an Oakland County judge ruled there is enough evidence to enough evidence against a former priest to send him to trial for criminal sexual conduct.

Officials In This Michigan County Used Virus Money For BonusesElected officials in a Michigan county gave themselves $65,000 in bonuses with federal relief money related to the coronavirus pandemic.