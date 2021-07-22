(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a new plea for help from the family of David Grier, who was found shot to death on the 13100 block of Griggs on Detroit’s west side.
Officials say it happened last New Year’s Eve, with police also finding his silver 2004 Kia Optima vehicle nearby with multiple bullet holes.READ MORE: Luke Combs Pays Funeral Costs For 3 Men Who Died At Michigan Country Music Festival
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.READ MORE: Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig Confirms He Is Running For Michigan Governor
Anyone with information can anonymously contact 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.MORE NEWS: Ascension Michigan To Break Ground On New Halfway House
