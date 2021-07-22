Southfield (CW50) – Arts & Scraps is an organization that provides hands-on learning and creative projects through programs which emphasize STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education. This is done through their facility in Southeast Michigan where they house recycled materials, as well as on the move in schools.
Arts & Scraps provides recycled materials for minimal cost to 3,300 organizations and classrooms annually. The program has impacted the education of nearly 275,000 children while also helping the environment by finding ways to reuse these materials.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arts & Scraps had been using their Scrap Mobile to travel across the Detroit area to schools that don’t have the means to travel to their facility.
Through their 12 programs, Arts & Scraps focuses on all age groups, and has used a portion of their funds to establish scholarships for Detroit's underserved youth.
Ang Adamiak, Executive Director of Arts & Scraps, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about how they use recycled materials to form educational programs for kids of all ages, and how everyone can get involved with donating recyclable materials.
You can find a list of donatable materials here.
And you can learn more about Arts & Scraps at ArtsAndScraps.org
