Michigan House Kills Law Whitmer Used For Virus RulesRepublican lawmakers on Wednesday killed a law that underpinned coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, wiping it from the books after Michigan's Supreme Court declared the measure unconstitutional.

Live "Flower Therapy" Art Exhibit Offers Healing Space For Those Grieving During PandemicFlower Therapy is an immersive live floral art installations curate by Asia Hamilton, chief curator and owner of Norwest Gallery of Art, along with curatorial assistant Simone Bryant. The exhibition will runs through August 1, 2021

A Small Victory: Used-Car Prices Slip From Dizzy HeightsFor months, anyone who wandered onto a dealer lot to look for a used car could be forgiven for doing a double-take — and then wandering right off the lot.

Michigan Man Clears Hurdle For Pay Years After Wrongful ConvictionA man sent to prison for a drug crime has cleared a hurdle in a bid to get state compensation for a wrongful conviction in a case with unusual circumstances.

Michigan Announces $1M 'MI Shot To Win' Sweepstakes WinnerThe 51-year-old winner of $1 million in Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes said Wednesday, July 21, that she plans to spend some of her winnings on her daughter's college tuition.

Rare Pink Water Bird Lands In Saline, First Roseate Spoonbill Sighting In MichiganBird lovers with cameras and binoculars are traveling to a stream in southeastern Michigan to see a rare creature with pink feathers and a long bill.