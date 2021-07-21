(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan helped unveil Detroit’s new Antonio McDuffy Park on Wednesday, July 21.
A park promising to be healthy for the environment and more inclusive for all.
The park is located on West Philadelphia street and was renamed for a beloved community member.
McDuffy served as deputy director for Central Christian Detroit Community Development Corporation for 25 years and was a beloved community member who had a deep connection with families.
“I can’t think of a better way to honor Antonio McDuffy’s legacy in the Piety Hill neighborhood than to dedicate this beautiful new park in his name,” said Mayor Duggan. “The project is a perfect example of what Antonio stood for, which was the community coming together to create something special that will benefit this neighborhood for generations to come. We are all deeply grateful to Project EverGreen and the Rocket Community Fund for their partnership in making this day possible.”
The project also aligns with Duggan’s plan to renovate Detroit’s city parks.
For more information visit, here.
