(CBS DETROIT)– “It kinda reminds you of your life and all of the various different storms that go through your life,” said Founder and Chief curator at Norwest Gallery of Art Asia Hamilton as she describes her new Art exhibition.

“I started Flower Therapy because there was a need to have a space for healing and encouraging people especially to those who have lost loved ones due to COVID,” Hamilton said.

She says unfortunately she knows that pain first hand, having lost her mother to the virus.

“Flowers were a since of healing for me and I felt like, why not share this space and share this energy with the city of Detroit,” said Hamilton.

Proceeds from the flower therapy installation will go toward a more permitted outdoor garden that will serve as a healing place.

“Herb gardens, flowers, you’ll have the opportunity to pick your own bouquet, a healing space for those who are grieving and a place to mourn in a positive way,” Hamilton said