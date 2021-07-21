(CBS DETROIT)– “It kinda reminds you of your life and all of the various different storms that go through your life,” said Founder and Chief curator at Norwest Gallery of Art Asia Hamilton as she describes her new Art exhibition.
"I started Flower Therapy because there was a need to have a space for healing and encouraging people especially to those who have lost loved ones due to COVID," Hamilton said.
She says unfortunately she knows that pain first hand, having lost her mother to the virus.
“Flowers were a since of healing for me and I felt like, why not share this space and share this energy with the city of Detroit,” said Hamilton.
Proceeds from the flower therapy installation will go toward a more permitted outdoor garden that will serve as a healing place.
“Herb gardens, flowers, you’ll have the opportunity to pick your own bouquet, a healing space for those who are grieving and a place to mourn in a positive way,” Hamilton said
The exhibition will run through August 1, 2021, and admission is $20, benefiting the Norwest Community Collaborative’s COVID-19 ‘Gardening Through Grief Project,’ a 501c3 organization.
Norwest Gallery of Art is located at 19556 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI 48223.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.