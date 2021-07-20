GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (AP) — A wildfire burned about 6 acres (2.4 hectares) of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and adjacent state forest in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, authorities said.
A U.S. Coast Guard vessel reported the fire around 3 p.m. Monday near the Twelvemile Beach campground at Pictured Rocks, they said.
Park rangers say large amounts of smoke may linger for the next few days in the area and along Highway 58 near the Kingston Lake campground.
The investigation into how the fire started is continuing.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Burt Township firefighters, and Pictured Rocks park rangers extinguished the fire.
"Thank you to all our agency partners who reported and helped us keep this fire under control," Chief Ranger Joseph Hughes said in a statement. "I would like to remind all park visitors to recreate safely. Drivers and visitors should slow down and use caution in the area."
