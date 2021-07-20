(CBS DETROIT)- 8 months after the Presidential election and Joe Biden being declared winner, supporters of former President Trump are still out protesting that decision.

“We think Trump won in 2020 and it was a stolen election so we’re gonna try and voice our opinion to say stop the steal and do a full forensic audit,” said Jamieson a Trump supporter.

About 100 protestors were out in Novi Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Haggerty and 8 mile roads for what the supporters called the “Trump Won,” Rally. The event organized by Michigan Conservation Coalition drew protestor from across the state.This woman drove 2 hours from Cold Water.

“I think Michigan should be audited,” said Barbara Plots a Trump supporter from Cold Water, Michigan.

She says that is over the 2020 presidential election, despite the Michigan Secretary of State concluding that no fraud or foul play was involved during the election as stated in an audit in March.

“Senate oversight as well as the Senate majority Shirkey has already called it and came out in front of this issue and said it was legitimate results,” said Rep. Tenisha Yancey Michigan State Representative 1st House District, who Represents Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Shores and a portion of Detroit.

Several Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the State, agree with Yancey. She says Trump supporters are spreading non truths about the election, and discouraging people from voting in future elections.

“Your vote counts your vote matters and it’s extremely important that we combat or we contradict the rhetoric,” Yancey said.

The “Forensic Audit,” Trump supporters are demanding of the 2020 election they say is a more in-depth, independent process.

Weeks after the election officials certified President Biden’s victory over Trump by over 150,000 votes

