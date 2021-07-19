  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Wallethub, a personal-finance website, released its report on 2021’s most and least educated cities in the United States, and a Michigan city was named the most educated.

WalletHub compared the 150 largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas across different metrics, including the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher, the racial education gap, and the quality of the public school system.

According to WalletHub’s findings, Ann Arbor was named 2021’s Most Educated City in the United States.

The top 10 rankings for the most and least educated cities are as follows:

Credit: WalletHub

The Ann Arbor metro area has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older, at 55.9%, which is 3.8 times higher than in Visalia, CA, the metro area with the lowest at 14.6%.

To view the full study and to see where different cities ranked on the list, visit WalletHub.com.

