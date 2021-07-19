  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Drivers should prepare to pay even more at the gas pump, as Michigan gas prices are at an all-time high for this year.

According to AAA, Michigan gas prices are averaging $3.29.

That’s up nine cents from last week.

Gas prices in metro Detroit are up about one cent, also averaging around $3.29 cents.

