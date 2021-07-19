(CBS DETROIT) – A new recall affects many Ford owners as the automaker is recalling more than 850,000 vehicles.
Nearly 775,000 Ford Explorers fall under the recall, including models from 2013 to 2017.
Ford says owners may have problems with the rear suspension toe link, which can lead to unusual handling or a misaligned wheel.
Several injuries have been reported so far.
Ford is also recalling 2020 to 2021 F-350 Super Duty Trucks and Lincoln Aviators.
