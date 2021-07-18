ALL AMERICAN – Monday, July 19, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – Things in Spencer's (Daniel Ezra) life seem to be going right, but everything changes when Billy (Taye Diggs) learns what he has been keeping from him.
Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Asher (Cody Christian) get some unexpected news neither of them were expecting.
Coop (Bre-Z) is excited to go out on tour but is disappointed when no one from her team can accompany her and she gets more than she was anticipating.
Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) grows worried about her friend and is determined to help her.
Samantha Logan, Monet Mazur, Karimah Westbrook, and Chelsea Tavares also star.
Michael Schultz directed the episode written by John A. Norris. (#318).
Original airdate 7/19/2021