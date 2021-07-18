CHARMED – Friday, July 23, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – In the thrilling season finale of Charmed, when an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on the brink of death, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell sending The Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures.READ MORE: Here's How Detroit Ranks Among The Most Stressed Cities In The US
Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry (Rupert Evans) asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) to help him do the unthinkable.READ MORE: ProTEC USA Expands Manufacturing In Troy To Help Frontline Workers
Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by co-showrunners Liz Kruger & Craig Shapiro (#318).MORE NEWS: The US-Canada Border Could Open To Fully Vaccinated Americans In August
Original airdate 7/23/2021