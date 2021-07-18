  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:00 AMFamily Feud
    02:30 AMFamily Feud
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    03:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Charmed, CW

CHARMED – Friday, July 23, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – In the thrilling season finale of Charmed, when an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on the brink of death, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell sending The Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures.

READ MORE: Here's How Detroit Ranks Among The Most Stressed Cities In The US

Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry (Rupert Evans) asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) to help him do the unthinkable.

READ MORE: ProTEC USA Expands Manufacturing In Troy To Help Frontline Workers

Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by co-showrunners Liz Kruger & Craig Shapiro (#318).

MORE NEWS: The US-Canada Border Could Open To Fully Vaccinated Americans In August

Original airdate 7/23/2021