THE FLASH – Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – The Flash (Grant Gustin) enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future—Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) – to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary: the villainous Godspeed (guest star Karan Oberoi).
Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kelly Wheeler (#718).
Original airdate 7/20/2021