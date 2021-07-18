  • WWJ-TV

Superman & Lois -- "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events" -- Image Number: SML111fg_0046r.jpg -- Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

TENSION – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner).

Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story.

Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day.

Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#113).

The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Jai Jamison & Kristi Korzec.

Original airdate 7/20/2021.

Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.