SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
TENSION – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner).
Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story.
Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day.
Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#113).
The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Jai Jamison & Kristi Korzec.
Original airdate 7/20/2021.
Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.