DEAD PIXELS – Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – Finally, the "new" Kingdom Scrolls expansion pack is here – yay – and Meg (Alexa Davies), Nicky (Will Merrick) and Usman (Sargon Yelda) couldn't be more thrilled.
But…will it live up to the brouhaha?
Also starring Charlotte Ritchie.
Also starring Charlotte Ritchie.

Jamie Jay Johnson directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#201).
Original airdate 7/18/2021