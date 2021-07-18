  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:00 AMFamily Feud
    02:30 AMFamily Feud
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    03:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Dead Pixels

DEAD PIXELS – Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50

SEASON PREMIERE – Finally, the “new” Kingdom Scrolls expansion pack is here – yay – and Meg (Alexa Davies), Nicky (Will Merrick) and Usman (Sargon Yelda) couldn’t be more thrilled.

READ MORE: Here's How Detroit Ranks Among The Most Stressed Cities In The US

But…will it live up to the brouhaha?

READ MORE: ProTEC USA Expands Manufacturing In Troy To Help Frontline Workers

Also starring Charlotte Ritchie.

Jamie Jay Johnson directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#201).

MORE NEWS: The US-Canada Border Could Open To Fully Vaccinated Americans In August

Original airdate 7/18/2021