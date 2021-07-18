THE OUTPOST – Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
WHAT IS YET TO COME – Garret (Jake Stormoen) attacks a new queen and strange visions reveal a new threat.
Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) devise a plan to save the Blackbloods.
Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) discovers Wren's (Izuka Hoyle) secret.
Meanwhile, Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) attempts another assassination.
The episode was written by Jonathan Glassner and directed by Orsi Nagypál (#3B02).
Original airdate 7/22/2021