THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH – Monday, July 19, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
CHECKS AND BALANCES – After a damaging magazine article is written about Sarah (Stella Baker), she realizes that it’s time for Greylock to create a more representative government.READ MORE: Here's How Detroit Ranks Among The Most Stressed Cities In The US
With an election open to anyone, Danny (Luke Mitchell), Maya (Izabella Alvarez), AJ (Nia Holloway), and Corinne (Hope Lauren) take a shot at the four available seats.
Meanwhile, AJ, Sarah, and Grover (Ian Duff) all find themselves facing complications in their respective love lives.READ MORE: ProTEC USA Expands Manufacturing In Troy To Help Frontline Workers
Forrest Goodluck also stars.
Megan Follows directed the episode written by Franki Butler (#106).
Original airdate 7/19/2021.MORE NEWS: The US-Canada Border Could Open To Fully Vaccinated Americans In August
Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.