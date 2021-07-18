DYNASTY – Friday, July 23, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
MY WAY – A Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) prepares for her impending IPO, she reluctantly turns to Blake (Grant Show) for help.READ MORE: Here's How Detroit Ranks Among The Most Stressed Cities In The US
Anders (Alan Dale) confronts Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and about her machinations and Anders regales her with his plans for retaliation.
Meanwhile, Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) hit some roadblocks in their new partnership.
Dominique (Michael Michele) receives a potential break in her fashion career.READ MORE: ProTEC USA Expands Manufacturing In Troy To Help Frontline Workers
Lastly, Adam (Sam Underwood) becomes frustrated with Cristal (Daniella Alonso).
Also starring Maddison Brown.
The episode was written by Liz Sczudlo and directed by Jay Karas (#411).MORE NEWS: The US-Canada Border Could Open To Fully Vaccinated Americans In August
Original airdate 7/23/2021