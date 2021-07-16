DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A 50-year-old employee has died after falling from an elevated catwalk at a Detroit-area steel company.
The man was pronounced dead at AK Steel following the fall, which occurred about 3:15 a.m. Friday, Dearborn police said.
Foul play is not suspected, and Michigan's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and will be conducting a thorough investigation, police added.
The employee was a resident of Dearborn, just west of Detroit.
The Associated Press left a message Friday afternoon seeking comment from AK Steel.
