HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A marijuana shop in western Michigan has been pushed off its foundation after a Lexus sedan slammed into it.
According to the Ottawa County sheriff's office, a 26-year-old motorist failed to negotiate an intersection at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16, in Holland Township, and left the roadway and struck the building.
The Pure West Compassion Club Marijuana Dispensary suffered significant damage, deputies said in a release.
No one was inside the building at the time of the crash, and the motorist was not injured.
Holland Township is southwest of Grand Rapids.
