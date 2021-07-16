(CBS DETROIT) – Several of Michigan’s elected leaders and county officials joined Cadillac today, as one of the automaker’s companies shows off its expanded manufacturing to help frontline workers.
ProTEC USA makes medical gowns out of its plant in Troy.
"EZDoff gowns are designed to not only maintain effectiveness and mitigate potential self-contamination but also to be mindful of the manner in which the gowns are donned and doffed in sequence with other PPE," said Don Lowe, Spokesperson, ProTEC-USA. "Without touching the outside surface of the EZDoff gown to remove it, the wearer is protected against consequential contamination."
They’ll go to medical workers and other critical workers throughout Michigan.
For more information, visit here.
