(CBS DETROIT)– It’s a good day for 22 year old Catherine Tolbert-Wilson, as she opens the doors to her brand new Selfie Museum.

“So Good Day Selfie Museum is a self-serve photography studio and we have over 20+ photo exhibits for people to come in take pictures,” said Catherine Tolbert-Wilson, owner of Good Day Selfie Museum.

The exhibits range from sports themed to enchantment, to Zen. Each offering a positive affirmation.

“We really surround ourselves with affirmations and positivity, we want people to come in, no matter how they’re feeling we want them to leave with a smile on their faces,” said Tolbert-Wilson.

Located on 9 mile and Woodward in Downtown Ferndale, Thursday’s Grand opening was attended by area dignitaries as well the Mayor of Ferndale Melanie Piana, who showed her inner rock-star.

Tolbert-Wilson says you come transform into whatever you like here. She says the idea to open up the Museum came about while traveling.

“We stumbled upon the color factory in SoHo New York and we feel in love with it we loved the atmosphere we love art I love taking selfies so that was the perfect mix,” said Tolbert-Wilson.

She vowed that when she finished college she would open up her own business. Well she just graduated in May of this year, and here she is.

For more information visit https://gooddaymuseum.com/

