(CBS DETROIT) – Johnson & Johnson is recalling four Neutrogena and one Aveeno spray sunscreen.
The company says a potential cancer-causing chemical was found in some samples.
Benzene is not an ingredient in the sunscreens, and the company is looking into how it got into the products.
Johnson & Johnson says the amount of Benzene found likely wouldn't pose a health risk but will be recalled out of an abundance of caution.
