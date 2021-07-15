The Good Day Selfie Museum Opens In Downtown Ferndale, Offers 20+ Photo ExhibitsOpening Friday,The Good Day Selfie Museum is an immersive self-serve photography studio located in downtown Ferndale. No matter how individuals feel walking in, the studio’s 20+ unique selfie opportunities include a special 360° photo booth, with a camera that rotates around guests, creating show-stopping dramatic effects and delivering an unforgettable experience that will leave everyone walking out with a smile on their face.

Biden Approves Whitmer's Request For Disaster Declaration For Wayne, Washtenaw Counties Following Extreme FloodingGov. Whitmer issued the following statement after President Biden issued a disaster declaration allowing individual assistance for Wayne and Washtenaw counties due to the heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred in late June.

Asian Tiger Mosquito Identified In Wayne CountyThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Wayne County Health Department have identified the first known occurrence of the invasive Asian tiger mosquito in 2021.

EPA Grant To Help Grand Rapids Replace Lead Service LinesA western Michigan city will use a $5.1 million federal grant to help replace about 1,600 private service lines due to concerns over lead.

Detroit Man Pleads Guilty In Insurance Fraud CaseOn Thursday, July 15, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced a guilty plea from a Detroit man who sold counterfeit insurance documents.

Committee To Look Into Response To Detroit-Area FloodingA regional water authority board has formed a committee to look at the agency’s response to last month’s heavy rainfall that led to basement and street flooding in the Detroit area.