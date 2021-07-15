(CBS DETROIT) – A hungry pup accidentally started a fire at a Lake Orion home, and it was all caught on camera.
The culprit: a golden retriever named Finn.
It happened when Richard Venya left the pets home alone to take his kids to school.
You can see Finn reaching up to get food when he accidentally turns on a gas burner.
A security system alerted ADT’s monitoring center, and they contacted Venya and firefighters, who were able to rescue the pets and extinguish the fire.
On Thursday, July 15, which happens to be national pet fire safety day, ADT was in Michigan to award Orion Township Fire Department $5,000 for their heroic rescue.
