(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Whitmer issued the following statement after President Biden issued a disaster declaration allowing individual assistance for Wayne and Washtenaw counties due to the heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred in late June.
This comes after Whitmer sent a letter to Biden on July 13, requesting that he declare a disaster declaration for Michigan.
"President Biden's declaration opens up critical resources to help Michigan residents recover from this disaster," said Whitmer. "The flooding on June 25 – 26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw County residents who suffered damage to their homes, loss of personal property, and faced unimaginable stress. With the resources we will receive thanks to President Biden's leadership, we will put Michiganders first and help our communities recover and rebuild."
Due to heavy rainfall and widespread flooding, Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Wayne County on June 26, and she added Washtenaw County on July 8.
Whitmer made all state resources available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area by declaring a state of emergency.
