Detroit (CBS Detroit) – “In my mind, the perfect guitar is really something that sounds good, feels good and has a story…a guitar that means something to you for some reason.” Mark Wallace founded Wallace Detroit Guitars in 2014 to literally build guitars from Detroit history.

“Wallace Detroit Guitars really came out of my love for Detroit and my love for music'” explains Wallace. “When you live in the City of Detroit, you see these great old buildings and wonder what happened to them, but you also wonder what can be done with them. So I thought it would be amazing to have a guitar that was truly beautiful and made out of wood from the City of Detroit.”

“A lot of this wood literally came out of the joists that produced the houses that people experienced Detroit in for years and years,” adds Wallace. “Things that look like a trash can be turned into things that are very valuable and very special.”

“We’re really taking some of the wood that was harvested around the same time the guitars of the 1950s and 1960s were being made, taking that style and marrying it with modern electronics and hand-wound pickups.”

So what’s on the horizon for Wallace Detroit Guitars? “We recently signed a big deal with Chevrolet to celebrate 100 years of Chevy Trucks! So I’d love for Mary Barra to jam with me someday, it would be great!”

Watch for "Eye on Detroit" segments weekdays during "CBS This Morning" at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

