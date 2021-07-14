ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered the University of Michigan to fill a public records request and release pay information for employees in an office dedicated to diversity and equal opportunity.
“Exposure of the university’s salary, bonus and overtime pay decisions allows the taxpayers to learn how the people’s money was spent, fulfilling the policy objectives” of Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act, Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said Monday.READ MORE: Semiconductor Wafer Manufacturer Announces $300 Million Michigan Expansion to Support EV Growth
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy aggressively uses the public records law to get information from state and local governments and public schools. It sued the university after officials wouldn’t disclose all compensation details for employees in the Office of Institutional Equity for a two-year period.
The university cited privacy exceptions and other reasons for withholding details about overtime and bonuses. Gleicher at the Court of Claims said those defenses didn’t fit.READ MORE: Hope College Takes Big Step Toward Tuition-Free Campus
“We are happy the court upheld the rule of law and transparency in government by ruling in our favor,” said Steve Delie of the Midland-based Mackinac Center.
University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said officials were reviewing the decision.MORE NEWS: Body Of Unidentified Male Recovered From Lake Michigan
