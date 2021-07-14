(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reopened some lanes of I-75 following the tanker crash on July 12 that caused a fire on the highway.
One lane on northbound and one lane southbound I-75 have reopened in Troy.
MDOT says the rest of the lanes could be closed for days, possibly even weeks, due to this fire leaving the pavement unsafe.
Engineers are still assessing all of the damage to the highway.
For more information and updates, visit here.
