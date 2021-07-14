At Risk Youth Complete Life Skills Program With The Detroit Phoenix Center, Receives $1000, And Laptop To Help With Future SuccessYouth graduates from Detroit Phoenix Center’s Life Skills program a 12-week program that helps youth ages 17 to 24 with skills needed for employability and independent living. Youth in the program develop interpersonal skills, learn about housing rights and responsibilities, taught workforce and educational development and learn financial literacy.

Michigan Residents Who Received Coronavirus-Related Unemployment Aid Must ReapplyMore than 600,000 Michigan residents who received pandemic-related unemployment aid are being told to update their accounts after the state learned that some reasons for eligibility approved months ago were wrong.

Michigan Names 1st Winners Of $50K Vaccination SweepstakesThe first round of winners for Michigan's 'Shot To Win' sweepstakes were announced on Wednesday, July 14.

MDOT: Parts of I-75 Could Be Closed For WeeksThe Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reopened some lanes of I-75 following the tanker crash on July 12 that caused a fire on the highway.

Semiconductor Wafer Manufacturer Announces $300 Million Michigan Expansion to Support EV GrowthSK Siltron CSS, a semiconductor wafer manufacturer, announced on Wednesday, July 14, plans to invest $300 million and create up to 150 high-paying, skilled jobs in Bay County, Mich., over the next three years to provide manufacturing and R&D capabilities of advanced materials for electric vehicles.

University Of Michigan Loses Court Decision Over Withholding Pay DetailsA judge has ordered the University of Michigan to fill a public records request and release pay information for employees in an office dedicated to diversity and equal opportunity.