(CBS DETROIT) – On Wednesday, July 14, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a former priest in the Upper Peninsula has been sentenced for the remaining sex abuse charge against him.
Gary Jacobs, 75, faced charges in both Ontonagon and Dickinson Counties. The Ontonagon Sentencing happened in May and involved guilty pleas on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) and one count of second-degree CSC.
Jacobs was sentenced to between eight and 15 years on each count, which will run concurrently.
On Tuesday, July 13, Jacobs before Dickinson County's 41st Circuit Judge Christopher Ninomiya, Jacobs was sentenced to between eight and 15 years for one count of second-degree CSC, which will be served concurrently to the Ontonagon sentence.
“This sentencing in Dickinson County marks the end of more than a year’s worth of work to secure justice for survivors of Mr. Jacobs’ heinous crimes,” Nessel said. “It is my sincere hope this prison sentence brings some closure to those who trusted him. This case would not have been possible without their courage to speak up and my clergy abuse team’s commitment to amplifying those voices in court.”
In addition to prison time, the plea agreement reached in both counties requires Jacobs to complete:
- lifetime sex offender registration related to the CSC first degree counts
- tier II registration on the CSC 2nd degree charge
- sex offender counseling
- lifetime electronic monitoring when released
The sentencing is currently on the 41st Circuit Court's YouTube page.
