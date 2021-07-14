  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Forgotten Harvest is working to help feed children in the Metro Detroit area with its Healthy Food and Healthy Kids Program.

The organization plans to provide 150,000 free lunches to children across Metro Detroit through this program.

Those meals will be made available at its mobile pantry locations.

A list of mobile pantry locations and more information about the organization can be found on Forgotten Harvest’s website.

