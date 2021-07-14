Semiconductor Wafer Manufacturer Announces $300 Million Michigan Expansion to Support EV GrowthSK Siltron CSS, a semiconductor wafer manufacturer, announced on Wednesday, July 14, plans to invest $300 million and create up to 150 high-paying, skilled jobs in Bay County, Mich., over the next three years to provide manufacturing and R&D capabilities of advanced materials for electric vehicles.

University Of Michigan Loses Court Decision Over Withholding Pay DetailsA judge has ordered the University of Michigan to fill a public records request and release pay information for employees in an office dedicated to diversity and equal opportunity.

Hope College Takes Big Step Toward Tuition-Free CampusAbout two dozen students at Hope College will attend school without paying tuition in the fall, part of a new plan to ease the financial burden in exchange for contributions after they graduate.

Body Of Unidentified Male Recovered From Lake MichiganThe U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the body of an unidentified male from Lake Michigan at Michigan City, Indiana conservation officers said.

Former UP Priest Receives Second Prison Sentence Following Sex Abuse PleaOn Wednesday, July 14, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a former priest in the Upper Peninsula has been sentenced for the remaining sex abuse charge against him.

Ex-Detroit Police Officer Convicted In Vehicle Repair SchemeAn ex-Detroit police officer has been sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison in a scheme where bribes were given by collision shop owners in exchange for referrals of stolen and abandoned vehicles recovered in the city.