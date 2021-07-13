MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 650 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 31 deaths Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 896,717 and 19,832 deaths as of July 13.READ MORE: Detroit Policy Conference Puts Focus On Small Businesses, Economy Thriving Post Pandemic
Tuesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 2. Over the four days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 162 per day.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 27 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays.READ MORE: Whitmer Signs K-12 Funding Budget Aimed At Creating Equity
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Ingham County Deputy Helps Hoof Wayward Cows Home Along Michigan Road
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.