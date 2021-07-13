(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company executives will no longer be known as “chairman” or “chairwoman” but rather just ‘chair.’
The automaker's Board of Directors voted on July 8 to amend the bylaws and adopt gender-neutral language for these roles.
Ford spokeswoman Marisa Bradley told the Detroit Free Press on Monday, June 12, "Our roles at Ford aren't gender-exclusive, and these changes help limit ambiguity and drive the inclusive and equitable culture we're striving for."
This means that the executive chairman will now be the executive chair.
General Motors confirms it also made the change back in May.
