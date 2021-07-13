(CBS DETROIT) – The Arts, Beats, & Eats festival is officially back this year and will happen over Labor Day Weekend, from Sept. 3 to 6 in Royal Oak.
The 24th annual event unveiled its plans for this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the popular festival is dropping the food ticket system they typically have set in place.
The Arts, Beat, & Eats festival founder, Jon Witz, told the Detroit Free Press, “The elimination of the ticket system should really strike a chord with people who have enjoyed our festival over a long time. I think this is something our patrons are truly going to appreciate: just one line to wait in and a full understanding of our pricing. It’s something that will be celebrated, and we’re excited to deliver it.”
Before, guests would need to purchase vouchers, to then be able to purchase concessions.
