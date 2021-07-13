Ann Arbor (CBS Detroit) – David Zinn has been creating original artwork in and around Ann Arbor, Michigan since 1987. For more than twenty years, he freelanced for a wide variety of commercial clients while simultaneously sneaking “pointless” art into the world at large.Arts, Beats, & Eats Festival Returns In 2021, Eliminates Food Ticket System
David says he has a fear of a blank canvas.
“The best way to avoid the fear of a blank canvas, is to draw on canvases that aren’t blank.” That’s why he loves drawing on sidewalks covered in smears and stains.
He hopes to make a difference in people's daily life with some art in the least likely of places.
