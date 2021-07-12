Motor City Brewing Works Opened Second Location On July 12The oldest operating brewery in Detroit, Motor City Brewing Works, is celebrating the opening of its second location.

New Providence Baptist Church In Detroit To Host 20th Annual Free Food, Clothing GiveawayThe 20th annual free food and clothing giveaway at New Providence Baptist Church is this weekend, but first, they're asking for your help.

Emagine Theaters Hiring At All Locations For All PositionsThe Troy-based movie theater chain, Emagine Theatres, is looking to add more employees at all of its locations.

Whitmer: $6.5 Billion Available For Small Businesses, Resource Deployment Must Be StrategicGov. Gretchen Whitmer says resource deployment for small businesses must be strategic as $6.5 billion is made available through the American Rescue Plan, while small business owners say that although they’ve made it through the thick of the pandemic, the struggle is not over.

Detroit Lions Can Have Ford Field At Full Capacity This YearThe Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic.

Local Celebrity Fashion Designer's Home, Business Destroyed In Blaze While TravelingWell known Detroit fashion designer Kenneth Wayne Daniels just loss his home and business in a fire. Destroying everything he owned and garments meant for clients.