(CBS DETROIT) – Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to hold an event in Detroit on Monday, July 12, and she will also be visiting Gov. Whitmer at a fundraising event during her trip.
The Detroit News reported that Harris will speak at a "Whitmer for Michigan finance" event following her own scheduled event, where she is set to speak at the TCF Center.
According to the White House, Harris will talk about voting rights and COVID-19 vaccine mobilization.
This visit is a part of her national “We Can Do This” tour to promote COVID-19 vaccinations to those who still need protection from the coronavirus.
Harris was set to visit Detroit on June 28, but that initial visit was postponed due to the flooding that occurred in the Detroit area.
