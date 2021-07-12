ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ReLeaf Michigan is seeking the largest trees in the state.
The Ann Arbor-based tree planting and education nonprofit is hosting its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest.
The trees can be found in backyards, local parks, and even along hiking trails. Certificates and prizes are awarded for the largest tree submitted from each county, for the overall largest tree found by different age groups, and for the largest white pine.
ReLeaf Michigan said it started the contest to celebrate Michigan's beauty and create a fun way to gather information about the state's biggest trees. The contest also is a way to discover eligible trees for the National Register of Big Trees.
Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 19, 2022.
ReLeaf Michigan said it has worked with more than 400 communities across the state, planting nearly 30,000 trees on public property in cities, townships, and villages.
