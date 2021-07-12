Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Detroit: Speaks About Voting Rights, COVID-19 VaccinesVice President Kamala Harris visited Michigan on July 12 for the first time as vice president, where she held an event discussing voting rights and the COVID-19 vaccine rates in Detroit.

Local Celebrity Fashion Designer's Home, Business Destroyed In Blaze While TravelingWell known Detroit fashion designer Kenneth Wayne Daniels just loss his home and business in a fire. Destroying everything he owned and garments meant for clients.

Michigan Family Loses Appeal In Lawsuit Over Priest's Funeral RemarksA priest who criticized a teenager's suicide during his funeral is protected by the religion clauses of the First Amendment, the Michigan Court of Appeals said.

Scientists: Pup Births Hopeful Sign For Isle Royale WolvesWolf pups have been spotted again on Isle Royale, a hopeful sign in the effort to rebuild the predator species' population at the U.S. national park, scientists said Monday.

Detroit Lions Can Have Ford Field At Full Capacity This YearThe Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic.

Little Caesars Launches Newest Pizza Bringing Plant-Based Pepperoni To Select Locations, Including DetroitLittle Caesars is asking customers to suspend their "disbelief" and declaring its new pizza with plant-based pepperoni to be unbelievably zesty, bold, and absolutely delicious.